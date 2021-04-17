Duchene (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Duchene will make his first appearance since March 4. Prior to his injury, the 30-year-old posted just three goals and eight points through 23 games. It's unclear where he'll slot into the lineup, but he'll likely center the second or third line.
