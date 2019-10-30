Duchene (lower body) logged 16:49 of ice time and won six of eight faceoffs in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.

It was an uneventful return to the lineup for the 28-year-old, who failed to collect a point or a shot on goal in his first game back after missing Saturday's contest at Tampa Bay. Duchene has just two goals in 11 games this season and only two points in his last six after opening the year with nine points in his first five outings.