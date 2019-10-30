Predators' Matt Duchene: Returns to lineup
Duchene (lower body) logged 16:49 of ice time and won six of eight faceoffs in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chicago.
It was an uneventful return to the lineup for the 28-year-old, who failed to collect a point or a shot on goal in his first game back after missing Saturday's contest at Tampa Bay. Duchene has just two goals in 11 games this season and only two points in his last six after opening the year with nine points in his first five outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.