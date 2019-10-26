Predators' Matt Duchene: Ruled out Saturday
Duchene (lower body) won't suit up Saturday in Tampa Bay.
Duchene's appearance at morning skate suggested he had a chance to play, but the Predators will take the cautious route with their marquee offseason acquisition, who has 11 points through 10 games with Nashville. There's a good chance Duchene will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Blackhawks.
