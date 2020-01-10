Predators' Matt Duchene: Scores 10th goal
Duchene scored a goal on his only shot and had four hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago. He also won six of nine faceoffs (66.7 percent).
Duchene extended Nashville's lead to 3-0 late in the first period and that goal ended up being the game-winner after Chicago made a late rally. Duchene is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and is up to 10 goals and 30 points in 40 games for the season.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Back from illness•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Ready to rock Tuesday•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Out again Sunday•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Out with illness Saturday•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Snags pair of power-play points•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Collects pair of assists in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.