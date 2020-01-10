Duchene scored a goal on his only shot and had four hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago. He also won six of nine faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Duchene extended Nashville's lead to 3-0 late in the first period and that goal ended up being the game-winner after Chicago made a late rally. Duchene is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and is up to 10 goals and 30 points in 40 games for the season.