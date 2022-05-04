Duchene scored a pair of goals on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Duchene was the only Predator to solve Darcy Kuemper, though his goals were far too late in the game to make a difference. The 31-year-old now has points in nine straight outings (seven goals, six assists). He posted 43 goals and 86 points, both career highs, in 78 regular-season contests as a top-line option, though the Predators will need to get their depth going to have any chance in this series.