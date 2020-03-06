Play

Duchene scored a power-play goal in a 2-0 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Duchene only has 13 goals this year but has scored five of them with the man advantage, so he's making the most of his opportunities on Nashville power plays. He'll be looking forward to hitting the road for the five games, as nine of Duchene's 13 goals on the year have come away from home.

More News
Our Latest Stories