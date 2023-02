Duchene scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Duchene opened the scoring at 5:04 of the first period, but the Predators' joy was short-lived. The Golden Knights answered with three quick goals, and Nashville couldn't get back in the game. Duchene has four tallies and a helper over his last four appearances. He's up to 15 goals, 39 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 48 outings.