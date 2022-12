Duchene scored a goal on four shots during a 4-3 overtime victory over the visiting Oilers on Monday.

Duchene, who has converted in consecutive contests, helped snap two prolonged power-play droughts. The 31-year-old center scored his first man-advantage marker since converting against the Wild on Nov. 15 and the Predators collected their first power-play tally in seven games. Duchene, who has eight goals this season, finished with a team-best plus-2 rating against the Oilers.