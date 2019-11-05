Duchene scored two goals, one with the man advantage, in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

The two points were Duchene's first in four games, pointless in three games back since missing one game with a lower-body injury. It was just his second power-play goal of the season, a low output considering Duchene was averaging 3:18 of power-play ice time. With only four goals so far in 2019-20, a hot start in the assist column has Duchene sitting at 13 points through 14 games.