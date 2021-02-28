Duchene extended his current pointless streak to five games Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

Now with just eight points in 20 games along with a team-worst minus-12 rating, Duchene is currently on pace to put up the worst offensive totals of his career. The Predators are going to need much more from their No. 2 center if they expect to claw their way back into a playoff spot in the Central Division. Bench Duchene for now until he can find a way to right the ship.