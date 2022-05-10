Duchene notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Duchene was fairly productive despite the Predators exiting the playoffs in a four-game sweep. The 31-year-old had three goals, one assist, eight shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating. Expectations will be high for the forward after a 43-goal, 86-point regular season, though his 18.9 shooting percentage suggests fantasy managers should expect a fair amount of regression in 2022-23.