Predators' Matt Duchene: Slated to suit up Saturday
Duchene (lower body) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Duchene was injured during Thursday's win over the Wild and didn't return to the contest. He took the ice for Saturday's morning skate and worked with the second line, putting him on track to play Saturday night. The Predators recalled Anthony Richard from AHL Milwaukee to add depth to the right side since Austin Watson (undisclosed) is also a game-time decision.
