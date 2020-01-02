Predators' Matt Duchene: Snags pair of power-play points
Duchene scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Duchene cashed in on a five-on-three situation, and then set up Dante Fabbro's five-on-four tally in the first period. That was all the Predators could muster against the Stars' Ben Bishop. Duchene has three multi-point outings in his last six games, and 28 points (nine goals, 19 helpers) through 38 contests overall this year. The 28-year-old has added 87 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating.
