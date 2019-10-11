Predators' Matt Duchene: Stays hot with goal, assist
Duchene scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Washington.
The 28-year-old center already has eight points in his first four games as a Predator, but tonight's goal was his first of the season. He's tallied two or more points in all but one game this year. It's dangerous to draw conclusions from a four-game sample, but Duchene could top the 70 points he put up in 73 games last year with Ottawa and Columbus.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Huge impact in new uniform•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Immediate impact in Preds debut•
-
Predators' Matt Duchene: Officially courted by Nashville•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Expected to sign with Predators•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Headed for free agency•
-
Blue Jackets' Matt Duchene: Pots game-winner again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.