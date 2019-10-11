Duchene scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Washington.

The 28-year-old center already has eight points in his first four games as a Predator, but tonight's goal was his first of the season. He's tallied two or more points in all but one game this year. It's dangerous to draw conclusions from a four-game sample, but Duchene could top the 70 points he put up in 73 games last year with Ottawa and Columbus.