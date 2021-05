Duchene scored two goals on three shots in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Duchene scored at 4:29 of the first period to put the Predators ahead 2-0. He added another goal just under a period later in the blowout win. The 30-year-old center endured the worst season of his career with just 13 points, 73 shots on net, a minus-12 rating and 30 hits in 34 appearances. He'll enter the playoffs on a high note, as he's picked up five of his points in the last 11 contests.