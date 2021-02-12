Duchene scored a goal on his only shot in a 3-2 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Duchene put the Predators on top 2-1 with 41 seconds left in the second period, driving the net to finish off a 2-on-1 with Roman Josi. It was just the third goal of the year for Duchene, although all three have come over his last five games.
