Duchene scored an empty-net goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

This was Duchene's third multi-point effort in the last eight games, a span in which he has three goals and seven helpers. The 31-year-old is up to six tallies, 15 assists, 54 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 contests. Considering he had just three power-play points entering Friday, this was a step in the right direction.