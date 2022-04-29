Duchene scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Duchene's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five helpers) after his first-period tally Thursday. The 31-year-old leads the Predators with 43 goals, and he's added 42 assists, 225 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 29 power-play points through 77 outings.
