Predators' Matt Duchene: Unavailable Tuesday
Duchene (personal) won't play Tuesday against Dallas.
Duchene and his wife welcomed a new baby into the world, so he will miss at least one game. The Predators forward has 10 goals and 26 points in 32 games this season.
