Predators' Matt Irwin: Battling for ice time

Irwin returned to the lineup Thursday against the Sharks after sitting out the previous two games as a healthy scratch.

The Preds are currently carrying two extra defensemen on the roster, meaning Irwin has to compete with Yannick Weber and rookies Samuel Girard and Anthony Bitetto for a spot on the team's third pairing. Of the four, Irwin has played the most (10 of a possible 12 games), but he has yet to record a point this season. For fantasy purposes, he doesn't really move the needle and should be avoided in almost all formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories