Predators' Matt Irwin: Battling for ice time

Irwin returned to the lineup Thursday against the Sharks after sitting out the previous two games as a healthy scratch.

The Preds are currently carrying two extra defensemen on the roster, meaning Irwin has to compete with Yannick Weber and rookies Samuel Girard and Anthony Bitetto for a spot on the team's third pairing. Of the four, Irwin has played the most (10 of a possible 12 games), but he has yet to record a point this season. For fantasy purposes, he doesn't really move the needle and should be avoided in almost all formats.