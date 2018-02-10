Predators' Matt Irwin: Can't crack lineup

Irwin served as a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game Thursday against the Senators.

Irwin has been jockeying all season with Anthony Bitetto and Yannick Weber for a spot on the team's third blueline pairing, but appears to be the odd man out right now. He did play in five consecutive games during the second half of January, but hasn't suited up since. Bottom line, zero ice time equals zero fantasy value, so feel free to cut him loose.