Predators' Matt Irwin: Gets on scoresheet with assist
Irwin notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Irwin's second helper on the year came on a Yakov Trenin goal in the third period. The 32-year-old blueliner has seen more consistent playing time recently and could continue to with Ryan Ellis and Dante Fabbro both sidelined by upper-body injuries. Irwin has just two assists to go with 39 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 21 games. He's not likely to make enough of an impact to affect the fantasy game, however.
