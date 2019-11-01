Predators' Matt Irwin: Grabs first apple
Irwin scored his first point of the season with an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.
Good on him for the helper, but Irwin remains a poor fantasy play at the best of times, averaging just 11:51 in ice time on the Preds' third defensive pairing. In addition, he's been a healthy scratch just seven times this season. Nothing to see here, folks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.