Predators' Matt Irwin: Grabs first apple

Irwin scored his first point of the season with an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Good on him for the helper, but Irwin remains a poor fantasy play at the best of times, averaging just 11:51 in ice time on the Preds' third defensive pairing. In addition, he's been a healthy scratch just seven times this season. Nothing to see here, folks.

