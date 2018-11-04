Predators' Matt Irwin: Ice time dwindling
Irwin skated just 8:42 in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Bruins, registering two hits and a blocked shot.
The good news is, this was Irwin's third time back in the lineup after sitting out the first 11 games of the season as a healthy scratch. The bad news is, he's still seeing minimal ice time playing on the third defensive pairing, and has yet to register a point or even a shot on goal this season. Looking ahead, once Dan Hamhuis returns from the IR, Irwin will likely go back to riding the pine most nights.
