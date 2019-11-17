Play

Predators' Matt Irwin: In and out of lineup

Irwin returned to the lineup Saturday against the Blackhawks after sitting out the previous four games as a healthy scratch.

Irwin has spent most of this season platooning with Yannick Weber for a spot on the Preds' bottom defensive pairing, which severely limits his fantasy value in most formats. Now with just a single point in eight games this season, he is best left on your league's waiver wire.

More News
Our Latest Stories