Predators' Matt Irwin: Limited role this season

Irwin scored his second point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Irwin continues to platoon with Anthony Bitetto for a spot opposite Yannick Weber on the Preds' third defensive pairing. As a result, he's only played in eight games this season, giving him next to no value in most fantasy formats. Furthermore, once P.K. Subban returns from injury, he might play even less. Needless to say, he should not be on your fantasy roster right now.