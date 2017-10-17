Predators' Matt Irwin: Not moving fantasy needle
Irwin has zero points through five games this season, averaging 16:03 per game with eight shots on goal.
Irwin has been a steady presence on the Preds' blue line so far, being just one of three defensemen to have played in all five games to start the season. The problem is, aside from not being much of a scorer (14 points in 74 games last season), Irwin doesn't feature prominently in any other stat category either, including minutes played, plus-minus, hits, blocked shots or PIM. From a fantasy standpoint, he really doesn't move the needle and should be avoided in almost all formats.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Rare assist in win over Sharks•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Ultra-rare two-point game•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Posts first point of January•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Garners one-year contract renewal•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Chips in helper against Philadelphia•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Promoted to first defensive pairing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...