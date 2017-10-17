Predators' Matt Irwin: Not moving fantasy needle

Irwin has zero points through five games this season, averaging 16:03 per game with eight shots on goal.

Irwin has been a steady presence on the Preds' blue line so far, being just one of three defensemen to have played in all five games to start the season. The problem is, aside from not being much of a scorer (14 points in 74 games last season), Irwin doesn't feature prominently in any other stat category either, including minutes played, plus-minus, hits, blocked shots or PIM. From a fantasy standpoint, he really doesn't move the needle and should be avoided in almost all formats.