Predators' Matt Irwin: Not seeing regular ice time

Irwin served as a healthy scratch Saturday -- the ninth time in the past 14 games he has watched from the press box.

Irwin continues to platoon with Yannick Weber for a spot opposite Dan Hamhuis on the Preds' third defensive pairing. With just five points and 29 games played this season, he simply doesn't move the fantasy needle and is not roster-worthy in most formats.

