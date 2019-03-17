Predators' Matt Irwin: Picks up rare assist
Irwin collected a helper and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Irwin has appeared in the Predators' last nine games after serving as a healthy scratch frequently in February. The defense-first blueliner has a goal and five assists in 40 appearances this season, and without much in the way of other stats, Irwin is safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.
