Predators' Matt Irwin: Picks up rare assist

Irwin collected a helper and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Irwin has appeared in the Predators' last nine games after serving as a healthy scratch frequently in February. The defense-first blueliner has a goal and five assists in 40 appearances this season, and without much in the way of other stats, Irwin is safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.

