Predators' Matt Irwin: Rare assist in win over Blues

Irwin recorded just his sixth point of the season with an assist Wednesday against the Blues.

Irwin has been in and out of the lineup with regularity so far in December, having played in just six of a possible 11 games. As part of the Preds' third defensive pairing, he typically only sees 11-12 minutes of ice time whenever he does play, giving him very little fantasy value in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories