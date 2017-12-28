Predators' Matt Irwin: Rare assist in win over Blues
Irwin recorded just his sixth point of the season with an assist Wednesday against the Blues.
Irwin has been in and out of the lineup with regularity so far in December, having played in just six of a possible 11 games. As part of the Preds' third defensive pairing, he typically only sees 11-12 minutes of ice time whenever he does play, giving him very little fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Rare assist in win over Hawks•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Scores in Tuesday win•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Battling for ice time•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Not moving fantasy needle•
-
Predators' Matt Irwin: Rare assist in win over Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...