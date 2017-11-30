Predators' Matt Irwin: Rare assist in win over Hawks

Irwin posted just his fourth point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

As a third-pairing defender who averages under 14 minutes in ice time per game, Irwin's fantasy value is almost nonexistent in most standard formats. Scoring-wise, he's on pace for something similar to the 14 points he put up last season. Not much to see here, folks.