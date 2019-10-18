Predators' Matt Irwin: Riding pine

Irwin sat out his third consecutive game as a healthy scratch Thursday against the Coyotes.

Irwin, who only played in 44 games last season, has had even more trouble getting himself in the lineup this year due to the emergence of 21-year-old rookie blueliner Dante Fabbro. Fabbro, who has played every game, has a pair of goals and sports a plus-4 rating, so he looks to be a mainstay in the lineup for now, leaving Irwin the odd man out.