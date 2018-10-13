Predators' Matt Irwin: Riding the pine
Irwin has not yet suited up for a game this season, having sat out the Predators' first four games as a healthy scratch.
Irwin played more than half the schedule last season, registering just eight points in 50 games, but he has yet to crack the lineup this season. He is really nothing more than a depth defenseman for the Preds at this point, and should continue to battle with Anthony Bitetto, Yannick Weber and Dan Hamhuis for a spot on the third defensive pairing. As such, he has little to no fantasy value in most formats.
