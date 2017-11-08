Predators' Matt Irwin: Scores in Tuesday win

Irwin scored a goal and registered six shots through 10:48 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

While Irwin has developed into a steady, stay-at-home defenseman in the real game, his role limits his fantasy value considerably. He's averaging just 13:45 of ice time per contest, after all. The 29-year-old blue liner is off the grid in most setups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories