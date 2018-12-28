Predators' Matt Irwin: Seeing extra ice time as injury sub
Irwin went minus-2 in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Stars, but contributed three shots on goal, three hits and a pair of blocked shots.
With just 18 games under his belt, Irwin has frequently been a healthy scratch this season. However, with Yannick Weber now on the IR with an undisclosed injury, he could start to see more regular ice time on the Preds' third defensive pairing opposite Dan Hamhuis. Either way, the 30-year-old blueliner has never recorded more than 19 points in a single NHL season, and should not be counted on for significant fantasy production at this point in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...