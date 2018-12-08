Predators' Matt Irwin: Seeing more game action

Irwin scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Irwin has been a healthy scratch more often than not this season, but with P.K. Subban still on the IR with an upper-body injury, Irwin has been getting more looks lately. He has now been in the lineup for a season-high six consecutive games, and he has a goal and two assists over that span to show for it. That being said, with Subban's return looming on the horizon, Irwin will likely return to healthy-scratch status before long.