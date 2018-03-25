Predators' Matt Irwin: Still filling depth role for Preds

Irwin served as a healthy scratch for the sixth time in the past eight games Saturday against Minnesota.

Irwin continues to serve mostly as a depth defenseman for the Preds this season, having played in just 47 of a possible 74 games. However, he could get a chance to suit up Sunday against the Jets in place of the injured Yannick Weber who left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury. Either way, Irwin's fantasy value remains almost nonexistent in most standard formats.