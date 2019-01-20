Predators' Matt Irwin: Watching from press box
Irwin did not dress for Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers, the third consecutive game he has served as a healthy scratch.
Earlier in January, the seldom-used blueliner had previously been seeing regular minutes as an injury sub for Yannick Weber, but now finds himself watching from the press box once again. As the Preds' seventh defenseman, Irwin has played in just 24 games this season with five points to show for it, giving him zero fantasy value in most standard leagues.
