Predators' Matt Irwin: Watching from press box
Irwin served as a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five games Saturday against the Flames.
Irwin seemed to have a regular spot in the lineup locked down early in the season, having played in 25 of the Preds' first 27 games. However, head coach Peter Laviolette now looks to be favouring a combination of Yannick Weber and Anthony Bitetto on his third defensive pairing. Irwin will surely be given another shot to earn his keep at some point, but for now, he remains the odd man out and has almost zero fantasy value as a result.
