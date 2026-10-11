Murray stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

Murray helped protect a 2-0 first-period lead before conceding a power-play goal to Tim Stutzle in the second. He remained steady for much of the third period, but Drake Batherson tied the contest with 1:23 remaining in regulation, and the Senators would eventually win the game in the shootout. Despite the loss, he delivered a respectable performance. He should remain Nashville's No. 2 goaltender until Justus Annunen (undisclosed) is ready to return, and when that happens, Murray will likely head back to AHL Milwaukee. Given his role, Murray shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal outside of specific matchup-based scenarios.