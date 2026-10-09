Wood recorded a power-play goal, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

After penciling in his first point of the new season in Tuesday's clash with Toronto, Wood found the back of the net for his first goal of the campaign on a power play in the final minute of Thursday's second period, effectively tying the game. The 21-year-old forward has moved inside to center for his sophomore campaign, and he's shown no signs of needing an adjustment period. He was an excellent goal scorer as a rookie, posting 17 tallies and 30 points across 71 regular-season games in 2025-26. He's expected to have a top-six role for the majority of the new season, making him an excellent player to roster in dynasty-based fantasy formats, as well as a solid stash in deep redraft leagues.