Wood notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Wood set up Erik Haula's second-period tally. While he earned an assist, Wood is still in a 16-game goal drought, a span in which he has just three helpers, 19 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. He was also scratched twice during that stretch, meaning his place in the lineup is far from secure. Wood is at 15 points, 60 shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances this season.