Wood has 10 goals and 29 points in 29 NCAA appearances this season, making him one of the University of Minnesota's top scorers.

The only teammates ahead of Wood in points are Connor Kurth (31) and Jimmy Snuggerud (41). It's a different situation for Wood, who led the offense with the University of Connecticut in 2022-23 (34 points in 35 appearances) and 2023-24 (28 in 35) before joining Minnesota for his junior season. However, unlike Kurth and Snuggerud, Wood also has a size advantage at 6-foot-4. Nashville selected Wood with the No. 15 overall pick, and the 20-year-old might develop into a valuable middle-six forward for the Predators.