Wood scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The Predators are carrying just 12 healthy forwards, which has opened the door for Wood to play regularly. He put up just three points over 12 outings in January while getting scratched three times, but a multi-point effort to end the month could be a good sign. For the season, the 20-year-old rookie has nine goals, eight assists, 66 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances. He's worth a look in fantasy if he gets into the top six on a regular basis.