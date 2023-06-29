Wood was selected 15th overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Wood is a big winger with sick hands and a great shot, who's strong in front of the net, in possession and with the puck tight to his feet. And it's that combo that helped him excel as a 17-year-old freshman at UConn this past season -- he was their top scorer by season's end. Wood is growing into his skating -- it's long been seen as a serious weak spot. But the kid's work ethic and commitment to improving his game is epic, so we're not concerned. Wood may not be able to blow past opponents, but he keeps his feet moving in possession and that means he draws penalties along the way. Wood will be a middle-six winger who sees time on the power play and delivers in fantasy. And with his skills and dedication, we wouldn't be surprised to find him on Smashville's second line some day.