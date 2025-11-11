Wood scored three goals, two on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The hat trick was the first of Wood's career in his 17th game, and the power-play tallies were also his first in the NHL. The 15th overall pick in the 2023 Draft is on fire right now for a Predators team that needs all the help it can get, piling up six goals and nine points over the last seven games. Wood's 17:09 in total ice time was a career high, as he begins to entrench himself in a key role up front.