Predators' Matthew Wood: Lights lamp in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Wood tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. The 20-year-old entered the contest on a five-game point drought after his Nov. 10 hat trick versus the Rangers. He was on the second line Friday but still saw just 12:00 of ice time, so he may remain prone to shaky scoring at times. On the year, the rookie winger has seven goals, four helpers, 34 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 17 appearances.
