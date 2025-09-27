Wood (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus Tampa Bay in preseason action, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Wood is still being evaluated after getting hurt in Thursday's scrimmage and was unable to practice Friday. He likely won't play in Sunday's preseason contest against Carolina, either, per Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean. The highly-regarded prospect was selected 15th overall in 2023 and made his NHL debut last campaign at the tender age of 19, and he picked up one assist in six regular-season games.