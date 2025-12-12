Wood produced two assists and went plus-4 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Wood logged his first multi-point effort since his Nov. 10 hat trick versus the Rangers. The 20-year-old winger has moved around the lineup a bit, which has led to some inconsistency in his offense. He's at 14 points, 42 shots on net, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating across 23 outings overall.