Wood (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Wood is considered week-to-week, and he might be on the shelf for a while. When he is healthy, Wood could be a candidate to go to AHL Milwaukee. He had 17 goals and 39 points in 39 appearances with the University of Minnesota last campaign before earning an assist in six regular-season outings with Nashville in 2024-25.