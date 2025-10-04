Predators' Matthew Wood: On injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Wood is considered week-to-week, and he might be on the shelf for a while. When he is healthy, Wood could be a candidate to go to AHL Milwaukee. He had 17 goals and 39 points in 39 appearances with the University of Minnesota last campaign before earning an assist in six regular-season outings with Nashville in 2024-25.
